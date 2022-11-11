Arts and entertainment events happening November 11th-13th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 10th
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Friday, November 11th

  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library starting from 12:00 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Convocation Student Recital #2 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ Marietta College-Hermann Arts Center
  • Thankful For... Canvas from 5:30 PM to 7 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Christmas Make and Take from 6 PM @ The Barn At White Pine Acres
  • Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel from 6 PM to 7:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Live in Concert- Bretton Lee from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Mid Ohio Valley Youth Players present CLUE starting from 7 PM @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Generation Gap from 8 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Little River Band from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • The Brothers Doobie starting at 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre
  • Texas Hippie Coalition at the Adelphia starting from 8 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, November 12th

  • Winter Wonderland Craft Show from 9 AM to 3 PM @ KMA Auto Marietta, Ohio
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
  • Mid Ohio Valley Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of History
  • Museum Day from 10 AM to 12 PM @ Washington County Library
  • Nitty Gritty Series 10 AM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Crafty Grammy- ages 5-12 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM @ New Matamoras Library
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11 AM to 1 PM @ New Matamoras Library
  • True Crime Book Club 1 PM to 2 PM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library
  • Thanksgiving with the Blennerhassetts from 4 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • November Wine Dinner from 5 PM to 8 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Belpre Hope Center Gala 2022 from 5:30 PM @ Nemesis Shrine Center
  • Live Music by Abby Dodds from 6 PM to 8 PM @ House of Wines
  • Mid Ohio Valley Youth Players present CLUE from 7 PM @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • New Season for Ballroom Dance through River Cities from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Marietta Armory
  • Godspeed You! Black Emporer from 8 PM @ Stuart’s Opera House

Sunday, November 13th

  • Mid Ohio Valley Quilt Show from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Museum of History
  • Neurographic Art Workshop 1 PM to 2:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mid Ohio Valley Youth Players present CLUE from 3 PM @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Inside-Out: incARceraTion- Art Exhibit Opening from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Artsbridge

