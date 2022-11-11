PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally Friday morning.

The rally was held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in South Parkersburg.

Students from the middle school held up signs in support of Veterans Day.

Drivers who passed by were honking their horns in support of the students.

Students volunteered their time on an off day from school to show support to our veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

