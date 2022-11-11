Habitat for Humanity works on another home in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Members of the community came out to help habitat for humanity build a home for a Parkersburg family.

The southside home is being built for the Riddle family.

Members of WTAP were among those helping out on Thursday. The

Project manager Jerry Cline has been with Habitat for over 6 year

Cline said the group has been working on this project for a couple of months. The home isn’t completed yet, but they hope to complete it soon.

Robin Stewart, the director of resource development for the Mid-Ohio Valley’s Habitat for Humanity, said the mom and two daughters are excited about the home. Stewart said the mom has worked on other habitat homes and was even working on her new house with some of the volunteers.

Cline said there’s a group of about 10-12 regular volunteers, but they also get volunteers from groups like WTAP and DuPont.

“We have a core group of volunteers that are here every week working with us, they have their specialities. We wouldn’t be able to build houses at the rate that we can without their ongoing support and dedication,” said Stewart.

Stewart said that volunteers are needed to help build homes like this for our community.

“We welcome any volunteer in the community to help build houses, no experience is necessary. Our team will help show you and guide you. We provide the tools. Just anyone who has an eagerness to help out and help another family in the mid-ohio valley. We welcome anyone coming to help build the houses.

Volunteers can work on habitat houses every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday every week.

The group also just completed a house on Stone Quarry Road in Ohio.

And they hope to start a home Belpre in the next week or two

Stewart said these homes are important.

“A safe decent place to live, I think, is important to everyone. Habitat’s vision is that everyone in the world would have a safe and decent place to live. And I think often times, maybe, we take that for granted.”

“For a lot of folks in our community, the price of housing is too high, it’s not affordable, maybe it’s substandard where they’re living. So habitat’s program is able to offer a hand up by partnering with families that are in need of better housing so they can realize the dream of homeownership and they have a decent and safe place to live.”

Stewart encourages people to help the community and nonprofit organizations, saying there are a lot of nonprofit organization in community that need help. She encourages people to find their favorite charity and ask how they can help.

