Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holds 11th annual Veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner

All proceeds go to Operation Transportation, providing free bus passes to Veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Veterans day is Friday November 11th, and Jan Dils Attorneys at Law held its 11th annual veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner.

The drive through- style dinner is free for veterans and five dollars for everyone else in the community.

Jan Dils said they wanted to do something that gave back.

Dils said the dinner is usually held the Tuesday or Thursday before Veterans Day.

100 percent of the proceeds go to Operation Transportation, which offers free bus passes for veterans in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Dils said she is fortunate to receive the support from the community and to give back to our veterans who have fought for our freedoms.

”...And to be able to give back for everything they have sacrificed for us. I hear their stories. I represent them and fight for their benefits, and to be able to do this little bit... it gives us a lot of warm hearts.”

Knights of Columbus opened their kitchen to cook all of the spaghetti. The sauce came from JP Henrys, Logans and Longhorns provided the salads, and Texas Roadhouse provided the rolls.

