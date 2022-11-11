Obituary: Brown, Doris Jean
Doris Jean Brown, 97, of Rockport, WV, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was born May 15, 1925, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clark Buckner and Elizabeth Grant Buckner.
Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and spending time with her family and her dog Toby.
She is survived by three daughters, Nora Ryan of Parkersburg; Donna Jones (John) of Parkersburg; Loretta Joy (Charlie) of Rockport; four sons, Gary B. Brown, of Parkersburg; Kenneth Brown (Janet) of Parkersburg; Emmette Brown of Rockport; Dennis Brown (Peggy) of Rockport; a sister, Thelma Wylie of Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold “Grub” Brown; a son, Raymond Brown; two brothers, Johnny and Dennis Buckner; two sisters, Edith Lewis and Elizabeth Boso.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 14, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Denise Humphries officiating. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery, Rockport section. Visitation will be 6 PM – 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Brown family.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.