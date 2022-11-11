Obituary: Collins, James Lane

James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

He was born August 2, 1948, in Alexis, IL, a son of the late Gaddie Jr. and Helen Gail (Deal) Collins.

James was a graduate of Pennsboro High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.

James is survived by his loving companion of 11 years, Gina Collins; brothers Duane Collins (Karen) of Ellabell, GA, and Bob Collins (Sherrie) of Morgantown, WV; and nephew, Andrew Collins (Amy) of Savannah, GA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Collins, and niece, Mandi Collins.

A visitation will take place from 2-4 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

