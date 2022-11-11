Obituary: Strahler, Timothy Howard

On November 10, 2022, God gained another carpenter and farmer to heaven. Timothy Howard Strahler, 74, of Churchtown, Ohio, was born on June 4th, 1948, in Marietta, Ohio.

Tim’s proudest achievements in life were his four kids with Karen Wittekind Strahler, Kari Caldwell (Rusty) of Churchtown, Traci Strahler Chichester (David) of Lowell, T. Troy Strahler (Minda) of Churchtown and Dustin Strahler (Amy) of Marietta.

Tim’s pride and joy was being grandpa to his grandchildren Braden Strahler (Kara), Brailie Strahler, Karissa and Karinna Caldwell, Anna, Ruslan and Sydney Strahler, Emma and Jonathan.

Tim loved his large family of siblings and is survived by seven sisters and one brother, who called him “Timmie,” Kathy Lough, Jenny Strahler, Cindy Davis, Sheila Lovett (Craig), Lorinda Lang (Jeff), Tina Duff (Duane), Natalie Lowe (Randy), and Toby Strahler. Tim is also survived by his very special friend, Tami Selan, and several nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Strahler and Grace Lang Strahler, his brother Ronald Strahler and brother-in-law Dave Davis.

Tim Strahler was an entrepreneur and founded Tim Strahler Construction Co., The Laminate Shop, Inc., the Tiger Stop Complex, and the former Kitchen Creations. He was the developer of Cheyenne Estate in Oak Grove, Indian Hills Subdivision in Marietta, and Oak Tree Villas in Belpre. Tim’s love for carpentry started at an early age as the youngest bricklayer in the union. His love carried over to teaching carpentry from 1988 to 1998 at the Washington County Career Center. He took many students to State and Nationals for cabinet making. Many self-made carpenters today still say Tim was their mentor. He just hung up his carpenter’s belt when he retired on July 4th of this year. Through the years, Tim was an active member of the Washington County Homebuilders Association, serving as President in 86, 87, 93, 95, and 2000-2001. He was a past Director of the Washington County Fair Board.

The biggest smile you would see on Tim’s face was waving off his tractor while bailing hay. Purchased when he was just 18 years old, his farm was his happy place, and he took great pride in making this an oasis for his family. When you didn’t find him in the shop or the fields, you would find him watching a sports game of football or basketball; he was an avid Buckeye fan. Tim loved celebrating family gatherings at his farm and sitting by his pond with a campfire. The laughter, tears, and joy made at these gatherings will be forever cherished by his family.

Although our hearts ache, we know Tim is already mowing the fields of heaven with his four-legged friend, Harley, running beside him. He is waving to us all with a smile on his face.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Career Center carpentry class or the Waterford FFA.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service at 7 p.m.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Tim's family

