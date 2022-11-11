Obituary: Stull, Debra Lynn

By Phillip Hickman
Nov. 11, 2022
Debra Lynn Stull, 54, of Marietta, passed away at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 5, 1968, in Marietta, a daughter of Sharon Hartshorn of New Matamoras.  She was a homemaker.

Debra married Delbert Stull, who survives.  She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday (Nov. 15), in Grandview Cemetery in New Matamoras, with a memorial to follow in the evening at Grace Baptist Church at 6:00 pm.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

