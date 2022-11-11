Obituary: Turner, Edith Faye

Edith Faye Turner, 96, of Vienna, passed away on November 10, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 3, 1926, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late William and Mabel Robinson. Edith brightened every room that she walked into. She never met a stranger and knew everyone whether she really did or not. She was a Jehovah’s witness for over fifty years.

Edith is survived by her sons Owen “Frank” Turner and Charles “Buddy” Turner; her daughter Carla Turner; one bonus son Scotty Cooper Turner; ten grandchildren Rhonda Sumlin, Tony Gist, Debbie Thomas, Michael Gist, Amy Joy, April Palmer, Jessica Pappas, Randy Boyce, and Joshua Turner; nineteen great grandkids, several nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her brother William Robinson, sister Eugenia Taylor; daughter Geraldine Frances “Bunny” Sumlin; son Harold Gist and her youngest daughter Hattie Turner.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Jim Riggs officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday 1-2 pm, one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

