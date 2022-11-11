Pet of the Week: Elliemae from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Elliemae! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Elliemae is an 8-year-old Australian Shepard mix, who is already house trained, and she is very good with other animals.

Ellie Mae has a sweet disposition and a gentle easygoing personality. She appears to love everyone and assumes that everyone she meets is her new best friend.

If you are looking to adopt Elliemae or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

