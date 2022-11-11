Vienna City Council gets and earful during public comment on Jackson Park

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was an OVER-capacity crowd packing the Vienna City Council as parents and children crammed into the council chambers Thursday evening.

The public forum comment section had attracted a reported more than 135 people to speak on the topic of baseball vs. soccer fields.

After a ten minute break, council resumed to hear a presentation by Martin Aquatics and Engineering on the projected costs of the design of Jackson Park Pool they had prepared.

Options include a splash pad verses a slide tower, and three separate pools including a wading pool and diving pool.

Council struggled to reach a balance while trying to target a specific age clientele to be served by the pool.

They adjourned into executive session to consider construction costs, before deciding on design changes and financing options.

The discussion was expected to continue before any decisions were reached.

