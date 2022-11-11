Vienna City Council gets and earful during public comment on Jackson Park

Conflicting views made for interesting discussions of priorities.
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 4
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 4(Alexa Griffey)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was an OVER-capacity crowd packing the Vienna City Council as parents and children crammed into the council chambers Thursday evening.

The public forum comment section had attracted a reported more than 135 people to speak on the topic of baseball vs. soccer fields.

After a ten minute break, council resumed to hear a presentation by Martin Aquatics and Engineering on the projected costs of the design of Jackson Park Pool they had prepared.

Options include a splash pad verses a slide tower, and three separate pools including a wading pool and diving pool.

Council struggled to reach a balance while trying to target a specific age clientele to be served by the pool.

They adjourned into executive session to consider construction costs, before deciding on design changes and financing options.

The discussion was expected to continue before any decisions were reached.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammers are putting in effort to make themselves sound credible.
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
Two-car crash on 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff's office
Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday, November 11
election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Donald Eugene Mellinger Obit
Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene

Latest News

Arts and entertainment events happening November 11th-13th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 10th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 10th
Edison Middle School held their annual Veterans Day sign rally
Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally
Veterans day is Friday November 11th, and Jan Dils Attorneys at Law held its 11th annual...
Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holds 11th annual Veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner