Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team claims Class A State Championship

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team has won the Class A State Championship for a second consecutive year after being Buffalo in three sets.

The Yellowjackets proved to the state of West Virginia that they are the best volleyball team in the state after claiming back-to-back state championships and their fifth overall.

The Yellowjackets went down to Charleston as the top seed in Class A and came out showing the state why.

Williamstown did not drop a single set in the state tournament and played their best match of the year in the State Title game, beating the number two ranked team by a hefty margin.

Payton Woodard, Becca Shamblin and Georgie Inman were named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.

