Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community.

Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries as well.

The $2500 won will help support Drago and the other K9 in vet bills, medical procedures and day to day expenses.

Phillips says it’s interesting to see the impact that Drago has on the local community and all of his supporters.

“It’s special. I always call him Mr. Personality he is very social and people see his videos and they like Drago for the dog he is and his personality. He does a great job at work and at the same time he has a great personality and bonds with people,” Phillips said.

The Sheriff’s office will not be able to compete in next years competition but they will be able to compete in 2024.

