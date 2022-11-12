Car swept away and stuck in rushing water

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening.

The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials.

According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock.

Deputy Browning with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the car went under the bridge.

Deputy Browning also said that the water had gone down significantly, saying the car was completely submerged when she initially arrived.

Browning says the driver was out and safe.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

As of 7:00 P.M both sides of Little Stillwell Road were closed.

Deputy Browning said the car may need to stay in the water until morning. This is because of the continued rain, and darkness. She said it might be safer to wait until the morning when the sun is out.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.