Ceremony honors veterans for Veterans Day

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered at Jackson Middle for a ceremony to honor veterans Friday afternoon.

People filled the bleachers, listening intently to multiple speakers.

The event started with the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance. A local middle school choir sang patriotic songs for the crowd and Delegate John Kelly got a standing ovation after his speech.

For veterans, the national holiday hits close to home.

Local veteran Scott Kirby said, “It’s a chance to celebrate the men and women I served with….for me to live by that ethos - that it’s not about me…serving our military, serving our country…,”

Mayor Rapp finished off the ceremony by thanking veterans and telling people that it’s important to listen to and learn from veterans while they’re still here.

