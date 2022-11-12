Flooding in Wood County on Friday

A driver navigates through a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole Thursday in Fort Pierce, Fla.(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Wood County Sheriff says there is a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. We will update you on that water rescue as we get more information. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded.

There is a car wreck on mile marker 173 and 1-77 has been shut down temporarily.

Little Stillwell Road in Davisville is being shut down due to high water. There was also a car wreck on Division Street in Parkersburg.

The Washington County Sheriff says there is standing water on some highways. There is no widespread flooding in Washington County at this time. Sheriff Larry Mincks says drivers should slow down in the rain to prevent a wreck.

