Locals push back against proposed changes to baseball fields at city council meeting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council was packed to the brim Thursday night for a passionate public forum about proposed changes to local baseball fields.

Officials are working on a resolution that would dedicate three Jackson Park fields to youth soccer only.

Multiple locals spoke out against the measure, saying that baseball is being taken from kids and that it will force programs to shut down.

Mayor Rapp said there was no discussion about cutting programs and that the recommendation was unanimous from the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association and the Vienna Park Board.

One local said in public forum, “I’m still in disbelief that we’re even having this conversation and that this was ever even considered for a second, let alone pass a vote in the city council.”

Another local said, “Please please reconsider for our kids. We do not want to lose what we’ve built for so many years trying to get this back on track.”

Park Department Director Steve Black also expressed concerns over the resolution.

WTAP reached out to some officials for further comment but offices were closed and people were busy with Veterans Day.

WTAP will be reaching out to officials next week for a more in-depth story on the issue.

