Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

Call came in after midnight on Saturday
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday.

What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire.

The fire was on the 900 block of Garrison Lane off of Bull Run Road.

Waverly fire department, Deerwalk volunteer fire department, and Williamstown fire department all responded to the call.

As we get more information we will continue to update.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in...
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday.
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday
Jackson Park Pool Design Plans 4
Vienna City Council gets earful during public comment on Jackson Park

Latest News

A local speaks out against changes to baseball fields.
Locals push back against proposed changes to baseball fields at city council meeting
A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in...
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
At the Williamstown Tomlinson Park location, 180 flags honoring veterans are standing.
Williamstown’s Flags for Heroes honors 180 local Veterans
Locals give speaker delegate John Kelly a standing ovation.
Ceremony honors veterans for Veterans Day