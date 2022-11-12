PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday.

What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire.

The fire was on the 900 block of Garrison Lane off of Bull Run Road.

Waverly fire department, Deerwalk volunteer fire department, and Williamstown fire department all responded to the call.

As we get more information we will continue to update.

