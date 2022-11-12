Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”

Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the second in West Virginia.

Ullman says that this will add to the many services the group already provides to veterans. From programs helping veterans to giving free funeral services for homeless veterans.

“I can’t say enough good about our veterans and how much I appreciate the ones that have sacrificed,” says Ullman.

Ullman says April Binkney and her father came up with the idea for the Purple Heart cemetery starting back in 2020.

“I started working here at Sunset and I had talked to Dwight about becoming a Purple Heart cemetery. And how important it was to us to have a Purple Heart memorial somewhere here in Wood County,” says Sunset Funeral Home administrative assistant, April Binkney.

And with the new addition, Binkney says she accomplished what she and her father set out to do.

And although her father is now passed before this reveal, she says he would be proud to see this all come to fruition.

“Well, I know he would be very proud,” says Binkney. “And I’m very glad that we got to get it done for him. We’ve worked on it. I had hundreds of drawings and hundreds of ideas. I’m very elaborate about it. But I know that he told me that it would take hard work. And it took hard work and he’d be proud that we finally got it done.”

Ullman says he wants to thank the Heckert family and his funeral home staff for this achievement.

Ullman says that the memorial for the Purple Heart cemetery will be placed with the military flags and the over 11 hundred veterans they have buried.

The event also featured a food drive for the DAV Chapter 32 And a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.