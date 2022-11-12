Veterans come together at VFW to celebrate Veterans Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With today being Veterans Day, some in Parkersburg are wanting to come together to enjoy the day at the VFW.

Veterans are getting the chance to eat and bond over service.

At the VFW, members of different military branches celebrated the day.

Veterans at the event say they are grateful for what the public is doing for them today and that days like these are important to come together over common ground.

“With military service, it’s a unique opportunity where people come together in respect of beliefs, nationalities. We come together as a fighting force regardless of the branch,” says Afghanistan veteran, Alan Harmon. “And you carry that with you for your whole entire life that you’ve seen the best and the worst in people. And you take that and you get to see the folks you’ve served with, that’s good. You know, regardless of the situation you have interactions that kindle memories and that’s a wonderful piece of it.”

Veterans at the event say that today shouldn’t have to be the only time for the public to honor veterans.

As it is important to reach out to veterans in the area, especially those who are in need of help.

