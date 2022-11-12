Williamstown’s Flags for Heroes honors 180 local Veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

What started as a passion project to honor veterans in Williamstown has turned into an annual event across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Jay Houser started Flags For Heroes back in 2012 when he retired after 32 years in the Army National Guard.

Houser says he joined the Lions Club because he was looking for something to be a part of that was bigger than himself. Houser says the Lions Club likes to take your passions and make them happen.

According to Houser, he and his wife found the idea at a Delaware Rotary club and brought it here to honor the country and their town.

Now, Flags for Heroes is done throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

At the Williamstown Tomlinson Park location, 180 flags honoring veterans are standing.

With each flag, a tag hangs that says the name and military information of the veteran being honored.

“When you’re a veteran, you’ve signed a blank check to your country. And that needs to be remembered and honored. That so few have gave so much… We take that for granted... We still got it better than most… and that’s because of veterans.”

Houser has three flags in the display… one for his World War 1 grandfather, his Korean War Veteran Father, and then one for him.

The funds from the sponsored flags goes towards other service projects, including most recently the handicap accessible playground at the park.

The flags are flown twice a year. Once at the fourth of July to honor any hero, and then again on Veterans Day to honor the veterans.

To sponsor a flag, go to their website and fill out their form. It’s $50 a year.

The flags will be taken down Saturday, November 12th. At that time, you can start signing up for the next year.

