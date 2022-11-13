The City of Marietta hosts annual Veterans day parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta played host to their annual veterans day parade.

The parade was delayed due to the inclement weather on Friday evening.

Saturday morning the weather was still rainy but that didn’t stop the support for the veterans.

Many were involved in the parade such as local area veterans, first responders and many others.

A mother of a Marine veteran attended the event and she says it means so much to see the community come out to support those who fought for our freedom.

“I love seeing everyone come out to support our Marines, all of our veterans. I don’t think they get enough recognition in the world for what they do and their families back home,” April Cooper said.

For Cooper it’s not just about her son but she appreciates the support for all veterans.

“I just want to honor everybody that’s given their life and are still here supporting us that’s defending our honor overseas or wherever they are at and I wear every Friday to remember everyone deployed,” Cooper said.

