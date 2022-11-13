Football Frenzy: November 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With both the Ohio and West Virginia high school football season now in the playoffs, the Mid-Ohio Valley had five teams fighting for the state championship.

The top team in Class AAA, the Parkersburg South patriots hosted #16 Hedgesville for their first round playoff game.

The #2 ranked Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted #15 Clay-Batelle in their first round game held at Stadium Field.

The last team in West Virginia competing for the W.V.S.S.A.C. state championship was the #13 St. Marys Blue Devils taking on #4 Wahama.

Over in Ohio, the Waterford Wildcats took on Newark Catholic in the Division 7 Region 27 semifinal game.

Sticking in the O.H.S.A.A. playoffs, the Fort Frye Cadets battled Coal Grove in the Division 6 Region 23 semifinal game.

