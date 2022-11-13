Parkersburg holds annual Veterans Day parade

Parade was postponed due rainy weather on Friday
Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade...
Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade Saturday.(Sarah Coleman)
By Alexa Griffey and Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade Saturday.

Originally scheduled for Friday, Veterans Day, the parade was postponed due to the inclement weather.

The parade started at 10 AM at Parkersburg High School.

Cars and trucks were decorated and flags were flying.

Bands from Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High Schools marched in the parade.

It ended at the City Park where a ceremony was held to honor veterans. The crowd gathered and listened to speakers including a local veteran.

The two high school bands played the national anthem and the Armed Forces March to start the ceremony.

