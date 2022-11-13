Quilt Show award winner celebrates her two quilts placing first and third

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Awards were given at the 18th annual quilt show this weekend.

One specific artists, Nancy Reed, won first and third place on the two quilts she submitted.

Reed says she is happy to get recognition for something she is so passionate about, she also added that being able to get recognized for the hard work and time she puts in is a special honor to her.

But Reed got this passion from her grandmother who used to make quilts from her out of old clothes.

”Our ancestors, my grandmother for one person she was a great person and I can remember her hand quilting and weave there on the table and they do this every year. I have two quilts that she made and back then it was out of their clothes because she did not have the money for the material,” Reed said.

The quilt show will be held at the Blennerhassett museum until next Sunday.

