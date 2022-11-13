Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers.

Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out.

Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s office responded to help with traffic. According to officials, the road has been reduced to one lane but traffic is still flowing.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

