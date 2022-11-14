Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four fire departments responded to a Parkersburg home fire on School Street Monday afternoon.

Eastwood, Waverly, Mineral Wells, and Blennerhassett fire departments lined the road leading to the house.

Eastwood Fire Chief Ron Utt said they got the call around noon. When they got there, about a third of the building was fully involved and flames were coming through a section of the roof.

Three people were in the house when the fire started but they got out with no injuries, according to officials.

Utt said the Red Cross has been contacted to help the residents of the home.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Saint Joe’s Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

