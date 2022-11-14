Obituary: Daniels, Lois Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
Lois Jean Daniels, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

She was born on July 9, 1936, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Eugene Caleb Jones and Phyllis Irene Renolds Jones.

Lois was a member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Parkersburg, where she was active in bible studies. She enjoyed reading, taking care of her plants, crocheting, ceramics, and The Vikings.

She is survived by her children, Johnna Lemelle (Rond) of Alabama; John Daniels of Parkersburg and Lisa Daniels of VA; her grandson, Stephen Lemelle of Alabama; beloved brother-in-law, George Daniels; special friends, Jacqueline Cross and Patricia Hammond and several cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Daniels; brother, Frank R. Jones; sister-in-law, Phyllis Daniels and brother-in-law, Arthur Daniels.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1103 Laird Ave, Parkersburg, with Pastor George E. Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am Friday till the time of services at the church. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Daniels family.

