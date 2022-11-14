Obituary: Dye, L. Kay

L. Kay Dye, 77, of Devola, passed away at 12:39 pm on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born December 25, 1944, in Stockport, OH, a daughter to Everett Lee Waite and Mary Katherine Nicholas Waite. She was retired from Forma Scientific.

She married Larry D. Antill, who preceded her in death. Kay is survived by her daughter Melinda (Jay) Norris of Lower Salem; grandchildren: Wesley Sams, Stephanie Sams (Kenny) Johnson, Natasha (Max Camp) Norris, Tyler Norris and seven great-grandchildren and two sisters, special nephew and niece Bud and Betsy Coler and their daughter Tiffany.

She later married David L. Dye, who preceded her in death. Also, she was preceded in death by one brother.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Nov. 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford, with burial in Putnam Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

