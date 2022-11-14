Obituary: Eddy, Connie Sue

Connie Sue Eddy, 76, of Whipple, flew into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Connie was born on March 8th, 1946, to Richard Lyle and Mary Elizabeth Cameron in Parkersburg, WV.

On August 20, 1966, Connie married her sweetheart, Stephen Dean Eddy, in her parents’ home on Cameron Road. They settled nearby and have lived there happily since 1967.

Connie devoted her life to Christ and knew her purpose was to love and serve others. She took care of and loved so many at the Arbors in Marietta and did so for over 20 years.

Connie is survived by her greatest treasure, her husband of over 56 years, Steve, and their children, Cammie (Jeff) Loane of Whipple, Chrisy (Jeff) Jurin, of Marietta, and Scott (Holly) Eddy of Whipple.

Her precious grandchildren, Jeffrey (JT) Jurin and his wife Kassey, Makenzie Jurin, Nathan Eddy, Ashlee Loane, and Carter Eddy. Her step-grandsons Jeffrey (Tammy) Loane and Steven (Misty) Loane and their children. Also, her first great-granddaughter Harper Jo Jurin is due to be born in December.

Also, surviving are her brothers and sisters, Wilma and Wayne Eddy of Whipple, Ronnie Cameron of Marietta, Carroll (Juanita) Eddy of Whipple, Joyce (David) Gutberlet of Beverly, Peggy Westbrook of Lowell, and Jeannie (Donald) Henthorn of Marietta.

Lastly, she had many nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. She also leaves behind her church family and many wonderful friends and neighbors

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her son Richard Dean (Ricky) Eddy; her parents, Richard and Mary Cameron and Loren Dean and Mary Elizabeth Eddy; and her nephews, Michael Keith Eddy and Gary Dee Grosklos Jr.

Visitation will be Wed. November 16th, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thurs, November 17th at 11:00 a.m at Lawrence Baptist Church with Pastor Erin Curtis and Pastor Lou Verdi officiating. Burial will be beside her son at Mount Hope Cemetery at Eddy’s Ridge. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

