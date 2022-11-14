Obituary: Harris, Tammy Lynn

Tammy Lynn Harris, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life and received her heavenly wings on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Tammy was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 23, 1964, and was the daughter of the late Alva Ray (Sonny) Harris and Conna L. (Harris) Jones and step-father Philip Jones of Mineral Wells, WV.

In addition to her father, Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rimer and Beverla Kendall and Alva and Delpha Harris of Stumptown, WV, along with several aunts and uncles.

In addition to her mother and step-father, Tammy is survived by aunts and uncles; Reverend Kenny and Beverly Kendall of Clarksburg, WV; Joe and Lou Miller of Stumptown, WV; Sam Harris of Elyria, Ohio; and Kate Modock of Elyria, Ohio. She is also survived by many cousins and friends. Tammy shared a special “almost brotherly” bond with Rev. David Wesley Jones.

A special thanks to Tammy’s caregivers at Westbrook Health Services for their devotion and love. Tammy was not like other children. She could not see, could not speak, could not walk, or do any of the things that most people take for granted every day. When some people looked at her, that’s what they saw – the things she couldn’t do. They did not see all the things she could do. She brought joy and happiness to those around her, especially her parents. She could smile, she could laugh, she could be happy, she loved listening to her music, and she could love unconditionally. She showed this love in so many ways. The smiles that she gave to her Mom and Dad, the special hugs, and sometimes the looks she would give them. She did all this without being able to say a word. She was a special soul.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV., on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Public visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 p.m. and the funeral immediately following at 1 pm. Rev. Kenny Kendall and Rev. David Wesley Jones will be officiating. Burial will be in the Collins Community Cemetery near Stumptown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

