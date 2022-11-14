Obituary: Huggins, Margaret J.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Margaret J. Huggins, 88, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus.

She was born July 26, 1934, in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove. Margaret was a retired Wood County School cook. She attended Bull Run Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and doing puzzles

Margaret is survived by three daughters, Marolyn Thomas (Bo), Ricky Huggins, and Cheryl Huggins; One son, David Huggins; Two sisters, Shirley Flesher and Peggy Baileys (Denny); One sister-in-law, Sharon Wingrove; Six grandchildren, Sally Huffman, Andy Thomas (Tasha), John Huggins, Melissa Thomas (Scott), Lacey Sinclair (Chris), Maggie Newlon (Jeremy); Seven great-grandchildren, Skyler Cross (Zach), Coletyn Thomas, Brody Thomas, Myles Matheny, Morgan Matheny, Tyler Newlon, Aubrey Newlon; three bonus great-grandchildren, Alexa, Zaiden and Kinzlee Bailey and a special niece, Linda Carpenter.

In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Huggins; brother, Jim Wingrove; daughter-in-law, Patsy Huggins; great-grandson, Jacob Newlon and brother-in-law, John Flesher.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Riverview Cemetery, in Williamstown, with Pastor Brady Stephens officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Huggins family.

