Obituary: Jeffrey JR, Hazen Vance

Hazen Vance Jeffrey JR. passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a long, hard-fought battle with colon cancer. He was born January 17, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Hazen Vance Jeffrey SR. and Minnie Elenora (Bunner) Jeffrey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Lynn (Cutright) Jeffrey; a daughter, Samantha Jeffrey; a son, Ryan Jeffrey; three sisters, Janice Haas (Bruce), Cathy Miller (Ervan), and Joyce Vierheller (Mike); three brothers, James Jeffrey, Walter Jeffrey (Deborah), and Roger Jeffrey; grandchildren, Aaliyah Jeffrey, Corissa Snider, Jayce Jeffrey, Rylee Jeffrey, Dalton Cutright, Myra Jeffrey, and Jaxon Jeffrey.

In addition to his parents, Hazen is preceded in death by stepson Kory Cutright.

Hazen worked in the auto parts industry for 25+ years. Once Hazen finished his first career, he began his second, starting Centerline Sealing and Striping, which he owned and operated for over 17 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with his ‘67 Chevelle, but more than anything, Hazen loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were all the light of Pap’s life. Anyone who met Hazen liked him immediately. He will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Housecalls Hospice and its entire staff. The family would also like to say thank you to Dr. Sumaira Shafi and her entire staff for helping guide Hazen through this disease for almost three years. Flowers aren’t necessary, but if you were friends (or even acquaintances) of Hazen and you wish to do something in his honor, call your doctor and schedule your colonoscopy; it could save your life. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Housecalls Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Jeffrey family.

