Obituary: Parlett, Judith “Judy” Wunderlich

Published: Nov. 14, 2022
Judith “Judy” Wunderlich Parlett entered peacefully into rest on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at the age of 82.

Judy was born October 26th, 1940, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late William and Irene (Wilking) Wunderlich. She went to Marietta High School, class of 1958.

She moved to Columbus and went to White Cross hospital for nurses training, graduating from the first class at Riverside Methodist hospital in 1961. Following graduation, she married Larry Parlett on July 28th, 1963. She was an active member of her high school class alumni, the Riverside Alumni Association, and the Lunch Bunch, a group consisting of Judy’s fellow nursing alumni. Obviously, Nursing was a major part of Judy’s life, as she loved working at Riverside Hospital in the Newborn Nursery Department for over 40 years.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Of the many adventures, she loved, exploring wineries with her daughters was towards the top of that list. Faith was also very important to Judy, as she was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Parlett. Judy is survived by her family; Kelly Parlett of Columbus, Ohio; Paula Parlett and her son Brayden Parlett of Westerville, Ohio, Vanessa (Parlett) Beard, her husband Doug Beard, and their son Jacob Beard of Chandler, Arizona; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will accept friends on Monday, November 14th, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Schoedinger North, 5554 Karl Rd, Columbus, and on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth St, Marietta.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at 12:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oak Grove Cemetery.

