Obituary: Richards, Arden Hayward

On November 11, 2022, God welcomed a humble hero to heaven. Arden Hayward Richards, 92, of Veto, Ohio, was born November 25, 1929, in Big Springs, WV, to Rev. Sylvester and Barbara Richards.

Arden was a veteran of the Korean War. As an Army Corporal, he earned the Korean War Service Ribbon with two Bronze stars, the United Nations Korea Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. Upon his return from Korea, he married the love of his life, Violet Richards, on October 17, 1953. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Arden worked as a builder for Ray Emrick of Belpre, building quality homes in the Mid-Ohio Valley. He later went on his own as A.H. Richards Construction. It was often said, “a house built by Arden Richards was a house built right.” He was a founding member of the Scenic Hill Lions Club. He attended Father’s House Church of God.

Arden was a hard worker, starting at age five by selling ducks. He was a generous man who spent his life helping others. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed fellowship with friends and family, whether by playing or listening to music, attending reunions and picnics, traveling, or dining out. He enjoyed being outdoors planting big gardens, mowing, splitting wood, and bird-watching alongside his “sweetie,” Violet.

Arden is survived by his wife, Violet Richards, and their two children, Terry Nutter (Mark) and Arden II (Laura Ledger and her sons Carl and Christopher); two grandchildren, Robin Richards and Maria Nutter; one great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Hinton; special children who called him Pappy: Christyn and Wren Ledger and Grayson Shipley; in-laws Jerry Richards (Sharon), Roberta Coler (Bruce), and Steve Richards (Donna); and many nieces and nephews, including Von and Ivan Richards, who were always there for him.

In addition to his parents, Arden was preceded in death by five brothers: Dewey, Moody, Junior, Freeman, and Ervin; three sisters: Beulah, Sophie, and Eleanor; granddaughter, Reyna Nutter; his in-laws Everett and Docia Richards; Ray Richards (Christine), Shelby Frederick Grimes (Pete), Wilma Barnhart (Thomas), Linda Sinnett (Burl), Shirley Richards and Rondell Richards.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Bishop Joshua French officiating. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt’s. Condolences may be sent to the family at LevittFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Dept., 5770 Veto Rd., Belpre, OH 45714 or to Missions, % Father’s House Church of God, 3818 Newbury Rd., Little Hocking, OH 45742.

