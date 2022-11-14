Obituary: Roberts, Darrell Keith

Darrell Keith Roberts of Elizabeth, WV, left this earth on November 13, 2022, with family at his side. He was born June 7, 1934, the son of the late Lewis Everett and Elva Kidwell Roberts. He had been a resident of Elizabeth Care Center for the last several months and, before that, a resident of Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg.

Prior to needing residential care, except for getting stitches for a bicycle wreck as a child, he had gone 85 years without seeing a doctor. Darrell led a simple life. He did farm work and helped his father tend oil wells in the Deever’s Fork area of Wirt County. He attended Wirt County High School and had many fond memories of going to the one-room school on Owl Hill as a child. Over the years, he attended church services at various congregations in the area. Darrell enjoyed following Wirt County High School Tiger and WVU Mountaineer sports and listening to the Cincinnati Reds baseball games. He was a talented guitar player and could pick Johnny Cash songs with the best of them.

Darrell is survived by his brother Bruce Roberts of Elizabeth; nieces Debbie Boice of Elizabeth and Gennie Villers of Florida; nephews Charlie Roberts of Elizabeth, Mark McCray of Sistersville, Michael Bunner of South Carolina, and Randy and Ronnie Bunner of Parkersburg and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Larry Roberts; sisters, Wanda Belt, Dorothy Via, Vesta Bunner, Luanna McCray; and three infant brothers.

Darrell did not like to go to funerals, not even those of his own family. It is out of respect for these feelings that there will be no visitation or service. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. For those of you who knew him to remember his laugh, remember the way the music of his guitar brought you happiness, and thank God that he was part of your life.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elizabeth Care Center for the wonderful treatment they gave to Darrell in the last months of his life. You treated him like family and went out of your way to make him as comfortable as possible. Your kindness was greatly appreciated. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Roberts family.

