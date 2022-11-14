Obituary: Rose, Brenda Joyce

Brenda Joyce Rose Obit
Brenda Joyce Rose Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
Brenda Joyce Rose, 53, of Brohard, WV, died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2022.  She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Frances Boggs, Rose of Brohard, WV. She attended Wirt County High School, later obtaining a GED and attending WVU-P, taking classes in journalism.  She worked at Wirt Inflatables in Elizabeth, WV. She enjoyed painting, writing, and collecting rocks.

She is survived by her daughter Ryka Mangus; her siblings, Glenna (Jeff) Hoskins and Alfred “Bucky” (Dawn) Rose, Jr; two nieces, Cheyanne and Makayla Rose; a nephew Jeffrey Hoskins and several cousins.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated.  There will be a memorial service scheduled later at the family’s convenience.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Rose family.

