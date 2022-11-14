Obituary: Schultheis, Janice Lou (Ewing)

Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, OH. passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on April 15. 1937 in Marietta, OH, to the late Clarence R. and Sadie Giffen Ewing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Leonard (in infancy), Howard, and Michael Ewing. She married the late Ronald Gale Schultheis on July 25, 1961.

Janice is survived by daughters Cindy Hearn (Sonny) of Bartlett, OH, and Tina Smithberger (Ronnie) of Reno, OH., 6 grandchildren Denise Bailey (Stanley), Maggie McConnell (Slim), Danielle Roark (Brandon), Logan Shrader Becka Huck (Greg), Tyler Hearn (Nikki), 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren and four step-great great-grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Marietta High School and worked at Richardson Printing Co. and Bailey Wholesale Grocery; she was a telephone operator at Ohio Bell, a stay-at-home mom, and later a Clerk of Courts for Washington County Juvenile Court for 21 years before retiring. Janice enjoyed 23 years of retirement and was involved in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and Vacation Bible School and served as a homeroom mother for many years. She was active in women’s and couples (w/husband) bowling leagues for 30 some years. During retirement, she was an avid crafter member of the Marietta Senior Club and the Deucher Baptist Church lady’s mission. Janice was a strong and loving mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH., with burial to follow at Newport Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the O’Neill Center, 333 4th St., Marietta, OH, or Strecker Cancer Center, 400 Matthew St., #1635, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.