Obituary: Wright, Marilyn

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marilyn Wright, 63, of Middlebourne, WV, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on March 9, 1959, in Sistersville, WV, to Francis William and Iva Mae Miner Stillwagoner.

Marilyn was considered a second mom to many children over the years, as she was a childcare provider for family and friends. She loved to sew, and crochet, was a lover of animals, and would pet every dog she saw.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Wright, whom she married on April 11, 1980; one daughter, Jennifer Negie (Bryce); son, Kam Molnar (Winter); two granddaughters, Bryoni and Delaney; two sisters, Cathy Priest (Jim) and Irene Harmon (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Marilyn’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

