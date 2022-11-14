Ohio State Highway Patrol stress road safety ahead of rut season

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Deer hunting season in West Virginia opens a week from today.

As the seasons draws close so does the increase of car crashes involving a deer.

Lt. Chris Chesar, Marietta Post Commander, says that in just the month of November they average at least one deer related car crash per day.

One thing Lt. Chesar stressed was the importance of keeping yourself and other drivers safe when encountering a deer.

“It’s about you and the other traffic that’s oncoming. You’re better off unfortunately hitting the deer. It’s a no win situation but it’s the safest way to be,” Lt. Chesar said.

He also suggests keeping water and blankets in your car just in case you are involved in a crash and get stranded for an extended period of time

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in...
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water

Latest News

Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
W. Va. High School Playoff Games
WTAP to air Parkersburg South & Williamstown 2nd round playoff games