Ohio State Highway Patrol stress road safety ahead of rut season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Deer hunting season in West Virginia opens a week from today.

As the seasons draws close so does the increase of car crashes involving a deer.

Lt. Chris Chesar, Marietta Post Commander, says that in just the month of November they average at least one deer related car crash per day.

One thing Lt. Chesar stressed was the importance of keeping yourself and other drivers safe when encountering a deer.

“It’s about you and the other traffic that’s oncoming. You’re better off unfortunately hitting the deer. It’s a no win situation but it’s the safest way to be,” Lt. Chesar said.

He also suggests keeping water and blankets in your car just in case you are involved in a crash and get stranded for an extended period of time

