Parkersburg Academy students spread Thanksgiving spirit throughout the community

Parkersburg Academy gives back to families in need
Parkersburg Academy gives back to families in need(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 10 years now Parkersburg Academy has helped give back to families in need throughout the community.

Tuesday the students set out bags across different communities to help collect Thanksgiving food items. Sunday morning they went back to collect the bags and started sorting all of the food they collected.

Over 40 families will get Thanksgiving boxes that include full turkeys, stuffing, soup, gravy, vegetables and much more food.

Volunteer, Amy Fullmer, says getting the students to give back instead of taking is an important piece to this project.

“The little ones who are in there say Oh I want this, and we try to explain to them well we can buy that for you but there are families that can’t, and I think that gives them a sense of having or have not,” Fullmer said.

40 families will see a better Thanksgiving thanks to students looking to give back.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in...
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday.
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday
A local speaks out against changes to baseball fields.
Locals push back against proposed changes to baseball fields at city council meeting

Latest News

QUILT SHOW AWARD WINNER
Quilt Show award winner celebrates her two quilts placing first and third
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
Marietta parade
The City of Marietta hosts annual Veterans day parade
Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade...
Parkersburg holds annual Veterans Day parade