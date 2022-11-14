Parkersburg Academy students spread Thanksgiving spirit throughout the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 10 years now Parkersburg Academy has helped give back to families in need throughout the community.

Tuesday the students set out bags across different communities to help collect Thanksgiving food items. Sunday morning they went back to collect the bags and started sorting all of the food they collected.

Over 40 families will get Thanksgiving boxes that include full turkeys, stuffing, soup, gravy, vegetables and much more food.

Volunteer, Amy Fullmer, says getting the students to give back instead of taking is an important piece to this project.

“The little ones who are in there say Oh I want this, and we try to explain to them well we can buy that for you but there are families that can’t, and I think that gives them a sense of having or have not,” Fullmer said.

40 families will see a better Thanksgiving thanks to students looking to give back.

