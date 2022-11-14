Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU

(WDTV)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg native Shane Lyons is reportedly out as West Virginia University’s Athletic Director.

According to multiple sources, WVU has agreed to part ways with Lyons.

Lyons came to WVU in 2015 as Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President. Before that, he held various other positions in college athletics, including Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama and Associate Commissioner for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

According to his biography on WVUSports.com, Lyons graduated from Parkersburg High School, where he was a standout basketball player. Lyons then graduated from WVU in 1988.

WVU is expected to begin a search for Lyon’s replacement immediately.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information on this story as it becomes available.

