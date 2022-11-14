W.VA. State Treasurer talks about three issues the office has been focusing on

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore stopped by WTAP to discuss three topics his office has been focused on.

First, Treasurer Moore discussed an increase in Unclaimed Property.

Moore said the Treasurer’s office has seen a record breaking month of unclaimed property, totaling $5.3 million returned.

He says the high numbers are due to modernization steps his office has taken through the legislation and the State Treasurer’s new Cash Now Program.

Moore encourages everyone to go to the unclaimed property website wvtreasury.com and look your can look your name up.

“So if you receive a check from me, it is real. Cash that check. Do not return it to us. I promise you that it will clear. It is not a scam. Sometimes we get that question.”

State Treasurer Moore also shared his thoughts on The Hope Scholarship being ruled constitutional at the State Supreme Court Level after he was sued over the program.

Moore described the Hope Scholarship as an educational savings account. He said it allows families and students to take their portion of state tax dollars and use it how they see fit, including going to private schools or homeschooling.

“This is educational choice and freedom at its finest in the state of WV. So, we’re just excited to make Mountaineers a little bit more free with this program. I think it’s going to be great outcomes for families and students that decide to use it.”

Moore emphasized the idea of educational choice.

“It gives us educational choice as West Virginians. Some people might like to have a Christian education. It allows them to take their tax dollars, it’s their money, and use those dollars to educate their children as they best see fit. Same thing on the homeschool front. These dollars can help individuals that have decided to take that route. And certainly out where I am, in the eastern panhandle. We have a lot of homeschool families and they’ve done quite well. But they do pay taxes. It is their money. So why don’t we let them use it to educate their children?”

The final issue was what Moore calls a proposed ‘scheme’ of credit card companies tracking gun and ammunition sales.

Moore relates this to what he calls, woke capitalism.

“This is a question of government. We need to get woke politics and capitalism out of the financial sector. And what they need to do is just focus on profits and not guns and ammunition.”

He said that credit card companies are putting in a new code that will track when someone buys guns and ammunition.

He called it unconstitutional.

“These are private entities, not the government requesting this type of information because there’s something nefarious going on. They’re tracking every individual. And I think it does infringe on individual’s rights because it has a chilling effect when individuals are looking at buying guns and ammunition which is legal. It is protected by the United States Constitution. We have a Second Amendment right in this country and in this state. So we’re going to fight to uphold that.”

