Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Economic Development office commissioned a housing study by “Bowen National Research.”

The survey talked with over 12 hundred residents, commuters, stakeholders and 35 employers. The findings show the lack of affordable housing is hurting Wood County.

Results show that wood county has lost households from 2000 to 2021. The group that conducted the survey says the county could continue to see a decline for the next five years if there is no change to provide affordable housing.

One positive the group says is the survey show roughly 41 percent of non-residents would move to wood county if affordable and adequate housing were available.

“I think that speaks to opportunity. A lot of communities don’t have folks that are at that level of interest to move to an area. And so, clearly, the lack of housing is probably keeping folks from moving here,” says Bowen National Research president, Patrick Bowen. “And 41 percent, that’s the second highest I’ve ever seen in any of the markets that we’ve studied in the last two years. Which is about two dozen cities or communities. So, significant opportunity for Parkersburg and Wood County.”

Although the demand is there, the supply is not.

“And right now, what we’ve learned today is we are pretty much at capacity with both rentals and housing market,” says Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, Jill Parsons.

Community members are hoping that this housing study can provide an idea of what to do for both present and future employers.

Such as the new FedEx distribution center in Parkersburg and the titanium plant coming to Jackson County.

“All of those entities have needs for their employees to have great housing and available and affordable housing in our community,” says Parsons.

Bowen says to address a lot of the needs, those in charge need to look into housing alternatives.

Not only for the high demand of low-income families and younger people leaving the state, but also for the increasing senior population.

“Well, I think it’s critical to have sufficient housing for all types of seniors. Whether it’s those that are independent living, and they need a transition from their house into some multi-family housing project,” says Bowen. “But also, all the way up to nursing care facilities. Those that meet significant health care related services.”

Bowen believes that this effort will need to be a collaboration to address this issue.

Bowen says, “If you brought community leaders, housing advocates, area employers together, and start to work on a plan to address housing, I think you could move the needle and make a difference.”

