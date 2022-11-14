Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission and the County Clerk’s office did election canvassing today.

Officials were overlooking the validity and potential changes to provisional ballots.

These ballots can include absentee ballots or votes that poll workers are challenging.

Wood County Clerk, Mark Rhodes says that there were a total of 119 total votes the canvassing board looked over, 91 votes were added in from the three precincts the board looked over.

Rhodes says that processes like this are important in providing fair elections and results.

“The hand count part, it plays in well. Because if you’re comfortable with somebody that has a three thousand spread vote, you’re going to be comfortable with somebody that has a three spread vote. So, it instills the faith in the voter. That is our main goal here is to make sure that every legally cast ballot does count. So, it’s most everything we do at this point in time is just another checks and balance,” says Rhodes.

Rhodes says that after the process of canvassing, there is no change in election results. And that there are no races that are being contested.

