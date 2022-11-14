WTAP to air Parkersburg South & Williamstown 2nd round playoff games

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Great news for high school football fans in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

WTAP will be airing two West Virginia high school football games.

First, WTAP will air the Class AAA playoff game between Parkersburg South and Musselman.

The #8 seeded Applemen are traveling to Parkersburg to face the #1 seeded Patriots in a game scheduled for Friday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, WTAP will air the Class A playoff game between Williamstown and East Hardy.

The #10 seeded Cougars will travel to Parkersburg to face the #2 Yellow Jackets in a game that will be played at Parkersburg High School’s Stadium Field. That game will kick off Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The winners of both games will advance to the state semi-finals the following weekend.

Both games will air LIVE on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV. The games will also air LIVE on the WTAP.COM & WTAP News App livestream.

