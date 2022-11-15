Artsbridge brings arts to local schools to bridge imagination with learning

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting in March of 2022 Artsbridge brought back their in-person performances.

The performances found a creative, educational way to bring arts back into the local schools.

Today Hobey Ford, pupeteer, says he believes his performances bringing the connection between arts and education is pivotal to learning in elementary schools.

“I just think that the arts are so important and they can really awaken a child’s learning and that it’s not a frivolous thing. It can really make all the difference in how they learn,” Ford said.

Ford hopes that imagination, creativity and arts can all be spread to increase knowledge for all students.

