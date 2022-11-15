City of Marietta receives $10 million grant for new water treatment plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is in the process of starting a new water treatment plan.

The current plant in Marietta is 90 years old and lacks capabilities that newer technology can’t do it.

“This new plant will actually purify the water so much that they will have to add more into it to put it out to the people,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said.

Mayor Schlicher also added that the new contaminants that we could see in the future will be processed by the newer systems that the city plans to receive.

“It’s going to be a lot less expensive to operate because we don’t have the large amount of chemicals we use now and the materials that treat the water. Everything is old technology and it doesn’t take out the contaminants that we could possibly see in the future,” said Schlicher.

The treatment plant is expected to be finished in year 2025.

