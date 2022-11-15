Galaxy Food Center seeing inflation impact turkey prices

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grocery stores across the country say they are seeing fewer turkeys this year. They say the shortage of bigger birds is because of the bird flu.

Here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Galaxy Food Center owner, Casey Edwards says he has plenty of turkeys, but the cost of those birds are higher. He says depending on brand and size – turkey prices are up 20 to 35 percent.

“That certainly has impacted customers,” says Edwards. “Our retail has gone up a little under what our cost has gone up. We’re trying to be as price protective as we can. The bigger chains have a little bit bigger advantage there and there’s not much we can do about that. But I’m sure it is hard on a budget to put Thanksgiving dinner together this year. It’s got to be harder than ever.”

Edwards says that many are looking into other alternatives.

Some are buying a portion of the turkey...

“There’s been a big push towards turkey breast in the past four or five years,” says Edwards. “Unfortunately, this year they are so expensive it hasn’t been as popular as an alternative to a full bird as what it has been in the past couple of years.”

And even using another meat or different options of meat to put on the table.

“And not everybody is going to want turkey. Not everybody likes turkey,” says Edwards. “So, why not have a spiral ham on the side. Possibly a beef roast on the side of the bird. And then you might get a few more people going gravitating towards that as well.”

