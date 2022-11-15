A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off

The community created a variety of creative trees from coffee themed to Sesame Street themed...
The community created a variety of creative trees from coffee themed to Sesame Street themed and everything in between.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.

The trees were decorated by community members and will later be auctioned off.

United Way of the MOV’s Executive Director Stacy Decicco said, “It’s a great way to start moving into the holiday spirit and for us it’s amazing to see so many people getting involved and coming out and just putting enthusiasm behind the festival so we love it.”

Festival of Trees is more than pretty Christmas trees. You can also look forward to the character breakfast, a tree decorating contest, and Santa-con.

For more information on those events, click on the link below.

United Way Festival of Trees — United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley (uwamov.com)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

Latest News

Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County officials taking part in election canvassing
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Wood County community comes together to discuss area housing issue
Driving in rut season safety
Ohio State Highway Patrol stress road safety ahead of rut season
Firefighters hose down the scene.
Four fire departments fight Parkersburg home fire