A glimpse of the holiday spirit - Festival of Trees kicks off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The tree lighting that kicks off United Way’s Festival of Trees is one of the first glimpses of the holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Step into the Blennerhassett Hotel and you’ll be greeted by Christmas tree galore. There’s a black bear themed tree, a candy themed tree, a coffee themed tree, and everything in between. Now the trees are lit, giving the creations that extra spark.

The trees were decorated by community members and will later be auctioned off.

United Way of the MOV’s Executive Director Stacy Decicco said, “It’s a great way to start moving into the holiday spirit and for us it’s amazing to see so many people getting involved and coming out and just putting enthusiasm behind the festival so we love it.”

Festival of Trees is more than pretty Christmas trees. You can also look forward to the character breakfast, a tree decorating contest, and Santa-con.

